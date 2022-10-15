Brownlee finally working on naturalization docs after admitting delay

JUSTIN Brownlee acknowledged the sense of urgency required in his naturalization bid, saying he has finally started collecting the required paperwork that would eventually allow him to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas.

Justin Brownlee naturalization update

Sen. Francis Tolentino earlier bared the Senate and Congress have yet to receive documents from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas regarding the naturalization of Brownlee and TNT import Cameron Oliver.

Brownlee, the well-loved resident Barangay Ginebra reinforcement who has long aired his desire to play for the Philippines, admitted there was a delay in filing the documents after the passing of his former agent, Sheryl Reyes, who had linked up with Rep. and former PBA chairman Mikee Romero a few years ago.

“I’m guessing…initially, Sheryl Reyes, my agent in the past, she was working with I think Mikee Romero, but when she passed away, I think it had a lot to do with me, myself not turning in the proper paperwork and things like that,” Brownlee said after the Gin Kings’ 101-93 loss to Phoenix in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday night.

The 34-year-old Tifton, Georgia native, though, made an assurance that the stalled process has restarted.

“Moving forward to now, it’s almost like…I knew it was thing in 2018, ’17 or whenever it started, but I just didn’t turn any papers in. Now, I’m officially, basically just started turning in papers now,” Brownlee said.

“But obviously it takes time. But hopefully I can get all, everything I need turned in and get started with the process,” he added.

The SBP is hoping to field Brownlee in February, apologizing about the delay to Tolentino, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice, which handles naturalization hearings.

