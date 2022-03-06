Jump for Ukraine? EJ Obiena wears blue and yellow ballers in France meet

IN THE middle of another record-breaking performance in a very tough competition, EJ Obiena found a way to bring about awareness for an issue gripping the world right now.

The 26-year-old Filipino bet was wearing the Ukrianian flag colors on his arms as he reset the Philippine national record for indoor pole vault at 5.91 meters, on Sunday at the Perche Elite Tour in Rouen, France.

The elite pole vaulter bagged the silver medal.



Prior to his jump attempt, Obiena raised his arms with pride, showing off ballers in blue and yellow.

After he successfully executed his jump, he was quick to celebrate, pointing at his ballers and even kissing them.

Coach Vitaly Petrov salutes EJ Obiena gesture

His head coach, Vitaly Petrov, is Ukrainian.

In a comment on a Facebook post, Petrov aired his own appreciation for Obiena's kind gesture.

"Thank you, my boy! Congratulations," he said.

Throughout his campaign in Europe, Obiena has been caught in a long-running dispute with his home organization, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association or Patafa.

