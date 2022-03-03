POC slams Patafa for refusing to endorse Obiena for worlds, Asiad

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Thursday hit out at the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) for its refusal to endorse world-class pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena in four major international competitions, including the World Indoor Championships in Serbia later this month.

Obiena, the Asian record holder in men’s pole vault, wrote the Patafa on February 24 seeking endorsement for the world indoors in Belgrade (March 18 to 20), 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi (May 12 to 23), World Championships in Eugene (Oregon, July 15 to 24) and the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou (September 12 to 25).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But the Patafa denied Obiena’s request in a letter signed by Patafa training director Renato Unso on Monday.

“Again, how many more gold medals or what more achievements does EJ need to get Patafa’s endorsement?” POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino asked. “He’s the best in Asia and his numbers have been rising consistently, but still he’s bound to be denied more medals for the country.”

Continue reading below ↓

Obiena rift reaches CAS

Obiena’s rift with the Patafa has reached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after association president Philip Ella Juico filed a complaint against the Tokyo Olympian and the POC last February 11.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The rift revolves around Obiena’s alleged falsification of the liquidation of his coach Vitaly Petrov’s salaries - a rift that led to his expulsion from the Patafa pool and Juico being declared persona non-grata by the POC.

Obiena leapt to 5.81 meters in two competitions in Poland last month, winning gold medals in both and making him eligible for the world championships.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“My 5.81m jump in my two title wins in the Orlen Cup (February 13) and the Orlen Copernicus Cup (February 23) both in Poland officially made the standard required for the 2022 World Indoor Athletics Championship and 2022 World Athletics Championship,” Obiena said in his letter to Patafa he addressed to the federation’s board.

Continue reading below ↓

“It is also better than my 2019 SEA Games gold medal standard and the 2018 Asian Games Gold medal standard.”

The Patafa denied his request citing the non-completion of the mediation procedures offered by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“By authority of the Patafa Board of Trustees, please be informed that the Patafa Board of Trustees will not act on your letter … pending completion of the mediation process being conducted by the Philippine Sports Commission,” the Patafa said in its response.

The POC reiterated its effort to help Obiena compete in international competitions.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.