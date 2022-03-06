Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Mar 6
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena resets PH indoor record, places second in France meet

    by Reuben Terrado
    5 hours ago
    EJ Obiena
    EJ Obiena adds a silver to his haul this season.
    PHOTO: AP

    EJ OBIENA shattered his own national indoor pole vault record in his second-place finish in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver in Rouen, France on Saturday.

    Obiena cleared 5.91 meters to break his previous mark of 5.86 meters set in the Orlen Cup in Poland in February 2021.

    Christopher Nilsen of the US topped the event with a 6.05-m vault, while Thiago Braz of Brazil took third with 5.91.

    The effort was his best of the season after Obiena registered 5.81 meters in his title-winning performance in the Orlen Cup 2022 last February.

    EJ Obiena Weltklasse ZurichOlympian EJ Obiena comes up with another fine performance in Europe.

