Even Arwind Santos felt the pain of SMB's early playoff exit

WITH A shot at the Best Player of the Conference plum, Arwind Santos is faring well in his new team NorthPort.

The 40-year-old forward indubitably delivered for the Batang Pier in his first conference with the squad, posting an average of 17.33 points, 8.83 boards, and 1.67 dimes.

Even if they failed to enter the playoffs, it was a vintage performance for the 40-year-old vet.

"Naniniwala ako na kung ano man team na mapupuntahan ko, sinisigurado ko na malaki ang maitutulong ko sa team na yon. Kasi matagal na akong naglalaro, alam ko kung ano ang kulang ng team, paano mag-adjust at mayroon akong ability para punuan yung kulang na yon," he said in the recent episode of SPIN Zoom In.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Santos can't help but miss SMB

But had Santos stayed with the Beermen, would he have made a difference?

SMB suffered a shock exit in the Governors' Cup playoofs when they fell to the Meralco Bolts last March 18.

Continue reading below ↓

"San Miguel? Galing ako diyan eh alam ko kung ano maitutulong ko sa team na yan," he said.

Then he admitted: "Nakakamiss lang din talaga. Nung naglalaro sila naiimagine ko nandon pa rin ako, natalo sila, nasaktan pa rin ako."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The flamboyant star called SMB his home for 12 years since 2009, and won all his nine championships with them.

"Ngayon nga, parang dalawa 'yung team ko eh, sabi ko 'Ba't ganon? Nasaktan na 'ko sa pagkatalo ng NorthPort, nasaktan na naman ako sa SMB.' E wala na ako don."

Truly, old ties die hard with Bagyo.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.