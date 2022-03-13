Wright stuff helps Phoenix overcome NorthPort in do-or-die game

PHOENIX got its act together just in time to hack out a 101-98 victory over NorthPort and claim the last quarterfinal berth in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup on Sunday night.

RR Garcia, Jason Perkins, and Matthew Wright combined in the decisive finishing kick that enabled the Fuel Masters to clinch the No. 8 seed and advance to the playoffs where a match against top seed Magnolia awaits.

Garcia and Perkins alternated in keeping the Fuel Masters afloat before Wright came through with a three-point play off Jamie Malonzo’s sixth and final foul that put the team on top for good, 100-98.

The 32-year-old Garcia led all Phoenix locals with 19 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. His split from the foul line with 19 seconds left proved to be the marginal score.

Vintage RR

“I just saw a vintage RR Garcia tonight,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.

The Batang Pier had two chances at a potential game-tying three pointer, but missed on both including one by import Jamel Artis from the top of the key.

Import Du’Vaughn Maxwell had a game-high 31 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists for the Fuel Masters, who trailed by as much as 15 points late in the first quarter and didn’t take their first lead of the game until Maxwell scored on a layup, 80-79, in the early stages of the final period.

Veteran RR Garcia stepped up in the endgame for Phoenix. PHOTO: PBA Images

Perkins added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Wright had 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

"Credit to the players. Guys just didn't give up. We're struggling the whole game, we just made a lot of stops in the fourth quarter," said Robinson. "

The Batang Pier were led by import Jamel Artis with 21 points and 12 rebounds in another no-relief job, but he went scoreless in the final quarter.

Robert Bolick finished with 19 points and Malonzo added 15 including eight in the final quarter before fouling out with 29 seconds to play and the outcome of the match very much on the line.

The scores:

Phoenix (101) – Maxwell 31, Garcia 19, Perkins 18, Jazul 11, Wright 11, Demusis 4, Rios 3, Manganti 2, Melecio 2, Pascual 0, Robles 0.

NorthPort (98) – Artis 21, Bolick 19, Malonzo 15, Santos 14, Sumang 14, Ferrer 6, Balanza 4, Rike 3, Taha 2.

Quarterscores: 18-31, 46-55, 76-79, 101-98.

