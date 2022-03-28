Arwind expects to see a 'Clasico' in the PBA Finals. He explains

WITH a 16 year -plus experience in the PBA, Arwind Santos can easily spot the teams to beat.

In the ongoing 2022 PBA Governors' Cup semifinals where Magnolia (1-2) is facing Meralco, and Ginebra (2-1) is up against NLEX in a pair of best-of-five series, the veteran forward is sure on who to be on.

Just like the rest of PBA fans, the nine-time champion is looking at a 'Manila Clasico' finale between Ginebra and Meralco.

Arwind explains

"Kahit maaga pa, ang hula ko Ginebra-Magnolia 'yan," Santos said in a recent episode of SPIN Zoom In.

His basis? Ginebra is peaking at the right time while Magnolia is solid in every position.

"Ang Ginebra galing sa baba, paakyat, pag natatambakan, biglang nabubuhayan. Mahirap labanan kasi parang sinasaniban na mga players, biglang gumaganda laro," the NorthPort star explained.

And don't forget their sixth man, the Never-Say-Die fandom.

"Tapos andyan pa yung mga fans, sisigaw, 'Go! go! go!' mas nabubuhayan talaga sila," he added.

Continue reading below ↓

In the other Final Four playoff, the Hotshots' deep and complete lineup impresses Santos.

The Kapampangan said: "Ang Magnolia, kumpleto lineup at magaling din ang import, mas nagagamay na nila ang isa't isa. Di ko sinasabing hindi ganon ang Meralco, pero kung titignan ang Magnolia, mas nage-enjoy sila ngayon."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Magnolia has suffered back-to-back losses to trail the Bolts, 1-2, while Ginebra blew a chance at sweeping NLEX on Sunday night.

Will Arwind's forecast still come true?

Abangan.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.