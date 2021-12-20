'Karangalang ibandera ang Pilipinas': PH men's beach volleyball duo meets Blacklist in SG

FRESH off competition, Mobile Legends world champs Blacklist International and a duo from the Philippine men’s beach volleyball team crossed paths in Changi Airport in Singapore.

Last night, the esports team conquered the MLBB M3 world championships, while Jayrack De La Noche and Alexander Iraya capped off a decent stint in the FIVB Beach Volleyball U21 World Championships in Phucket, Thailand.

Blacklist defeated another Pinoy squad, Onic PH, in the finals. The beach volley duo, meanwhile, ended their run in the round of 24 in the worlds, and is expected to move up in the world rankings.

As luck would have it, the two teams made took a quick snapshot to commemorate their respective feats and celebrate #PinoyPride in Singapore.

Blacklist, men's beach volleyball team exchange messages

Apart from the photo, the two globally competitive teams exchanged messages of encouragement.

"Congrats and saludo kami sa inyo sa paglalaro, sana pagpatuloy niyo lang 'yan sa inyong mga susunod na laban, basta kami ay susuporta sa inyo," De La Noche said.

Iraya added: "Thank you sa ibinigay niyong pangalawang kampyonato sa ML, and malaking karangalan na kasama namin kayong ibandera ang Pilipinas."

In return, Blacklist coach Bon Chan also left a few words to motivate the volleyball stars.

"Whatever the place you reached, proud kami sa inyo dahil nirepresent niyo ang Pilipinas," he said. "Tayo, manalo or matalo tuloy ang laban."

Both teams are headed back to the country on Monday afternoon.

