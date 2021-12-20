What Baloyskie said to OhMyV33nus after Blacklist won M3

MANY storylines crowded the stage in the final game of the M3 World Championship.

A win for Blacklist International would cement themselves as the most dominant team in MLBB history. A win for Onic PH would complete the redemption arc for Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales, Coach Paul Denver “Yeb” Miranda, and the “skie” brothers, Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera and Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy.

But one storyline — which has echoed since the MPL-PH Season 8 finals — was the battle between former teammates. Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario and the “skie” brothers were once part of the Dream High Gaming squad that later became Onic PH back in Season 4.

Now, once again, these former teammates face off: V33nus and Wise representing Blacklist International; Baloyskie and Dlarskie bannering Onic PH.

During the post-match interview, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna recalled those days when they were still a part of the team.

“Alam naman natin na yung Onic PH ay former team namin ni Wise and we were first runner-ups during MPL Season 4 and also Season 5, together with sina Dlar and Baloyskie,” he said.

But this was his mindset prior to facing his former team: “Actually, noong pumunta kami sa Grand Finals ang sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘I don’t care any more who will win’ kase sobrang proud na ako kase I’ve been with Baloyskie and Dlar and alam ko kung gaano sila pursigido especially Dlar na mag-champion.”

And upon meeting them at the finals, it was V33nus and Wise that won the matchup as they swept their former team, 4-0. Right after the encounter, V33nus recalled his feelings when he approached them.

“So noong lumapit kami sa kanila parang medyo gumaan yung loob nila and nakita namin na proud sila sa amin,” he said.

What Baloyskie said to V33wise

“Sinabi pa nga ni Baloy na sobrang deserve niyo yan, sobrang para sa inyo yan at masasabi ko na kayang-kaya niyo na mag-champion sa M-series,” continued the Blacklist shotcaller.



Teammate Wise even turned back the clock by remembering the days of the M1 World Championship.

“Si Baloyskie talaga yung naging una kong ka-close talaga sa esports scene. Talagang tropa ko si Greed (Baloyskie) and masaya ako na kami yung naglaban sa finals, kase noong M1, nalaglag kami sa group stage pero ngayon pareho kaming nasa finals," he said.



