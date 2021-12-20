AJ Edu graduates with Accounting degree, cum laude honors

AJ Edu continues to show that he is the embodiment of a true student-athlete.

The British-born Fil-Cypriot center posted a picture of himself graduating from his accounting degree with cum laude honors from the University of Toledo.

Edu has been a consistent academic achiever, placing in the dean's list during his time in Toledo.

Continue reading below ↓

It's a worthwhile endeavor for the 21-year-old, who continues on the road to recovery after a second ACL injury.

AJ Edu expected to be a big part of Gilas Pilipinas' future

He recently returned to the court and is hopeful to see action for the Rockets in the ongoing 2021-22 season where the team currently holds a 7-2 win-loss overall record before the Mid-American Conference opens this Dec. 29.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 6-foot-10 center is expected to be a big part of Gilas Pilipinas' future, with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) optimistic in bringing him in to the youthful program ahead of the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.