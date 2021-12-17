AJ Edu back in the court after second ACL injury

AJ Edu is slowly working his way back to form as he continues his road to recovery after his second ACL injury.

AJ Edu injury update

The Fil-Cypriot center posted clips of him getting some shots up and doing some dribbling and lateral drills as he hopes to return to action soon.

Continue reading below ↓

Edu, 21, suffered a left ACL injury during one of the University of Toledo's practices back in July.

That was the same knee that the 6-foot-9 beanpole hurt at the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece.

It was a tough development for Edu, who was projected to be included in the youthful Gilas Pilipinas pool as well as in Toledo's campaign this 2021-22 season.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He has only played 35 games for the Rockets in his two seasons with the team, with his freshman year giving everyone a glimpse of what he could do after he posted 3.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 14.3 minutes of play back in the 2018-19 campaign.

Edu was expected to take a bigger piece of the pie for his junior season in 2020-21, starting in the two games and averaged 1.0 point, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 23.5 minutes until the knee injury cut his season short.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.