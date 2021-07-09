AJ Edu out at least six months as Toledo confirms ACL injury

THE University of Toledo has confirmed that AJ Edu has sustained his third knee injury that will sideline him for at least six months.

A report by the Toledo Blade stated Edu suffered an ACL injury in his left knee during practice but described it as “not thought to be career ending.”

Edu previously had an ACL tear in his right knee during the Philippines’ campaign in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup in Greece. He then reinjured that knee and had a meniscus tear.

Edu was slated to play for the Toledo Rockets in the 2021-2022 season before the injury.

“Just awful luck. Special individual and family,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk told the Toledo Blade, who added Edu has been allowed to return to London with his family.

According to the count of the Toledo Blade, Edu has missed 60 games for the Rockets including their Mid-American Conference regular season title.

The 21-year-old Edu was being groomed to be part of Gilas Pilipinas, while also expressing his desire to play for the national team if called upon.

Edu already had stints with Batang Gilas before he was recruited by Toledo, an NCAA Division 1 school.

