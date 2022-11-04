UP's Galinato Jr. says he was unaware of 'hard bump' on Zav Lucero until Jumbotron replay

WHEN the University of the Philippines' one-and-done standout Henry Galinato Jr. drove to the basket late in the second frame of the Maroons' game versus Adamson University, he was so "hyped" that a friendly bump turned into a bulldozer that sent teammate Zavier Lucero flying.

And of course, the internet wouldn't let this moment pass, with the two quickly becoming trending sensations among UAAP-focused TikTokers.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Hengry Galinato Jr. dishes on 'offensive foul' on teammate

To make things even interesting, the 6-foot-6 bruiser said he wasn't aware of the 'damage' he did on Lucero... at least until he was shown the replay in the Mall of Asia Arena's Jumbotron.

Watch Now

"Yes, I was very hyped, it wasn't intended to bump him that hard. I thought he was going to brace himself more. Hahaha!" Galinato Jr. told SPIN Life. "I didn't realize that happened until they told me to look up at the Jumbotron for the replay."

Although Zav didn't see it coming, no actions were taken personally. Afterall, they are best friends.

But soon after he found out, Henry was quick to make amends to Lucero.

"I walked up to Zav and he said, 'You know how hard you hit me, bro'?' And I told him no, then we just laughed about it after the game. We kept watching the videos from different angles, and it just gets funnier everytime, especially when people kept making Tiktoks and memes out of it," he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

For what it's worth, though, the Benedictine University Mesa alum knew he'd play it physical in the Philippines.

"I was always athletic in the States, and I just carried it over," he shared. "I was a lot lighter in weight before, and I used to be a high jumper in high school, and was asked to play basketball because of it."





We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.