Well-wishes pour in for the Phenom as Alyssa confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

AS NEWS broke that Alyssa Valdez contracted COVID-19 soon after her exit from the PBB house, well-wishes soon flooded social media, pushing “Phenom” to the trending charts in the Philippines.

Most of the 3,500 tweets with this keyword contained encouragements and prayers for the Creamline Cool Smashers outside hitter, who won the most votes in the latest Celebrity Edition of Pinoy Big Brother.





Many Samantha Bernardo, or “SamBer” fans, also tweeted their own well-wishes as well. Both Alyssa and Samantha became close friends inside ‘Bahay ni Kuya’, giving rise to the SamLy fandom.

Her management group confirmed that she is only experiencing mild symptoms.

Alyssa herself went on social media to say, “Thank you all for the well-wishes!”

Let’s see some of these well-wishes on Twitter.

Fans pray for speedy recovery of Alyssa Valdez

