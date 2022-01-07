News And Trends

Alyssa in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

by Lance Agcaoili
3 hours ago
undefined
Following PBB stay, Alyssa Valdez is isolating at home.

ALYSSA Valdez tested positive for Covid-19 days after her exit from the Pinoy Big Brother house.

“After experiencing some mild symptoms and a confirmatory RT-PCR test, Alyssa tested positive for Covid 19,” Valdez’s handler V Management Group announced.

“We’d like to thank those who sent their well-wishes and prayers her way. Please be rest assures that Alyssa is taking the necessary precautiona and will be recovering from home.”

Valdez, who topped the voting in the Celebrity Edition of ‘Bahay ni Kuya’, thanked her supporters.

“Thank you all for the well-wishes!” she wrote.

Alyssa Valdez

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

The Ateneo standout exited PBB last Sunday, bringing home Php 100, 000 as one of the top two celebrity housemates.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

The multi-titled outside hitter also joined Creamline’s online training this week for the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
Following PBB stay, Alyssa Valdez is isolating at home.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again