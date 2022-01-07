Alyssa in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

ALYSSA Valdez tested positive for Covid-19 days after her exit from the Pinoy Big Brother house.

“After experiencing some mild symptoms and a confirmatory RT-PCR test, Alyssa tested positive for Covid 19,” Valdez’s handler V Management Group announced.

“We’d like to thank those who sent their well-wishes and prayers her way. Please be rest assures that Alyssa is taking the necessary precautiona and will be recovering from home.”

Valdez, who topped the voting in the Celebrity Edition of ‘Bahay ni Kuya’, thanked her supporters.

“Thank you all for the well-wishes!” she wrote.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Ateneo standout exited PBB last Sunday, bringing home Php 100, 000 as one of the top two celebrity housemates.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The multi-titled outside hitter also joined Creamline’s online training this week for the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.