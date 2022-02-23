Ricci Rivero trends on Twitter after comment on politics

UAAP action is yet to resume, but why is Ricci Rivero trending on local Twitter?

The University of the Philippines standout found himself in the center of social media discussion after a tweet went viral over the last two days.

"Seeing how people hate on other candidates like *facepalm*," he wrote on Monday.

Netizens were quick to dig into his profile, looking into his personal stance. They found Rivero's tweet from 2016, expressing support for then-Vice Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, son of late dictator Ferdinand.

The tweet wrote: "Still proud of Bb Marcos!!"

And netizens didn't waste time putting it all into context.

Netizens criticize Ricci Rivero

Many of the trending tweets, offered to have a casual talk with the athlete-slash-showbiz idol to 'educate' him on national politics, especially since he's a State U student.

Radio personality Tin Gamboa, a supporter of Leni Robredo, even replied to his tweet, kindly reaching out.

"Hi Ricci! You know naman i love you diba but this ain’t it. As your ates, Riki Flores-Reyes, and I would LOVE to have a conversation with you about why it’s so important to be critical of people who are running for high positions of power. Miss you ‘Cci! Hope you’re ok!," she said.

Other netizens also expressed their dismay over Rivero's views.

A classmate from UP weighed in as well.

His college professor also expressed his two cents on a Facebook post minutes after the exchange.

