'I want to ask Blythe to be my GF': Ricci-Andrea moment sends fans into a tizzy

IN THE aftermath of UP’s decisive victory over FEU, one moment in particular wrested the spotlight away from the win and landed on the top trending charts.

We are, of course, talking about Ricci Rivero asking Andrea Brillantes to be his girlfriend.

In footage captured after the game, Rivero went up to the sidelines, took up a mic, looked at the stands, and said, “I just want to ask Blythe to be my girlfriend" to the cheers of the crowd.

Brillantes was among the audience watching the UP-FEU match.

Two people holding up shirts appeared beside her, and Andrea, in apparent reply to the UP mainstay, picked the one that said ‘YES.”

Fans react to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes moment

On Twitter, reactions were mixed.

Fans seemed genuinely kilig with the unexpected moment, while others brought up Seth Fedelin, who has also been linked with the young actress.

On Twitter, both ‘Blythe’ and ‘Francine’ (referring to Francine Diaz, another actress linked to Fedelin) are trending as of posting.

