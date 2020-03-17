This is without a doubt the best PBA Draft Class ever

SINCE it was instituted in 1985, the Rookie Draft has given the PBA a steady stream of fresh talent which could either be a building block for strong teams, but most of the time a future-altering addition for lower-tier teams.

But weak or strong, PBA teams go into the draft with one dream: land that once-in-a-generation player that can alter the course of a franchise.

There were Benjie Paras of Formula Shell in 1989 and Allan Caidic for Great Taste two years earlier. There, too, were Marlou Aquino for Ginebra in 1996 and, most recently, June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel in the 2012 draft.

And then there were entire draft classes that not only changed the fortunes of one team but also caused a power shift in the league.

So 35 years since the PBA held its first draft with Sonny Cabatu emerging as the top pick overall by Shell, we examined each and every draft class to pick the best and the deepest among them.

Continue reading below ↓

Here are the standouts:

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

1989 PBA Draft

Top Pick: Benjie Paras (Shell)

Rookie of the Year/ Season MVP: Benjie Paras (Shell)

First Rounders: Benjie Paras, Nelson Asaytono, Zaldy Realubit, Bong Alvarez, Romy dela Rosa, Bobby Jose

Succeeding Picks: Dindo Pumaren, Elmer Cabahug, Nani Demegillo, Ricric Marata, Peter Aguilar, Ato Agustin

Continue reading below ↓

Top pick Benjie Paras looked destined for greatness from the time he starred for the San Beda Red Cubs in the NCAA juniors. But "The Tower of Power" exceeded those expectations by becoming the league's first and only rookie MVP.

But he wasn't the only gem in his batch.

Nelson Asaytono, the No. 2 pick, established a reputation as one of the league's premier talents in his stops in Purefoods, Sunkist, and San Miguel. He ended a long career at No. 5 in the league's all-time scoring list with 12,668 points.

Continue reading below ↓

Third pick Bong Alvarez won the Comeback Player of the Year twice and earned a Mr. Quality Minutes distinction across his stints in Alaska, Sta. Lucia, Shell, San Miguel, and Ginebra. He once scored a then-record 71 points in one game.

The 1989 batch also delivered the only second rounder to win an MVP award as Ato Agustin bagged the top individual plum in 1992 for San Miguel. He went on to have a long, successful career across the PBA and MBA.

When you talk about this batch, you don't stop with these four. First-rounders Zaldy Realubit, Romy dela Rosa and Bobby Jose as well as second-rounders Dindo Pumaren, Ricric Marata, Elmer Cabahug, and Peter Aguilar had successful careers in the pro league.

So deep is this batch that third-round picks Jerry Ruiz, Salvador Ramos, Tony dela Cerna and Nandi Garcia and fourth-rounder Calvin Tuadles had PBA careers to speak of and undrafted Bennett Palad spent three years in the league.

Continue reading below ↓

So who comes close to this batch? Here are a few.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

1993 PBA Draft



Top Pick: Jun Limpot (Sta. Lucia)

Rookie of the Year: Jun Limpot (Sta. Lucia)

First Rounders: Jun Limpot, Vic Pablo, Johnny Abarrientos, Dwight Lago, Benny Cheng, Johnedel Cardel, Boyet Fernandez, Dickie Bachmann

Succeeding Picks: Mike Mustre, Olsen Racela, Freddie Abuda, Max Delantes, Jack Santiago, Gee Abanilla

Continue reading below ↓

Jun Limpot was without a doubt the top prospect in the 1993 class after winning three UAAP MVP awards with La Salle. He sure showed that prowess for Sta. Lucia and later Purefoods, where he won his only career championship.

But it was a player picked two selections later, Johnny Abarrientos, who turned out to be the best product of this class, winning the 1996 MVP as he quarterbacked Alaska to a rare Grand Slam.

Aside from the two, this batch also produced top talents in Olsen Racela, Vic Pablo, Boyet Fernandez, Dickie Bachmann, Mike Mustre, Freddie Abuda, and 'Mad' Max Delantes.

PHOTO: edward solo

Continue reading below ↓

2006 PBA Draft

Top Pick: Kelly Williams (Sta. Lucia)

Rookie of the Year: Kelly Williams (Sta. Lucia)

First Rounders: Kelly Williams, Arwind Santos, Joseph Yeo, LA Tenorio, Gabby Espinas, Mark Isip, Aaron Aban, Mac Andaya, Boyet Bautista, Abby Santos

Succeeding Picks: Jireh Ibanes, RJ Rizada, Ronjay Enrile, Christian Luanzon, Magnum Membrere

Everybody expected Kelly Williams and Arwind Santos to do great things in the PBA, and with them being taken with the first two picks in the 2006 Draft, little did they know that their careers will forever be intertwined.

Williams got the headstart, winning the Rookie of the Year honors before steering Sta. Lucia to the 2008 Philippine Cup that made him that season's MVP plum. His career took a brief setback after the Fil-Am was diagnosed with thrombocytopenia, but he won five more titles in a career rebirth at TnT.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Belated as Santos' run may be, that only set him up for greater things. Traded from Air21 to San Miguel, the two-time UAAP MVP went on to finally capture the MVP award in 2013 as he was a crucial part of the Beermen's dynasty in the 2010s and won nine PBA titles, including five straight in the all-Filipino conference.

The 2006 batch, however, is more than just Williams and Santos.

Joseph Yeo was unsurprisingly one of the best scorers during his time, Gabby Espinas and Mark Isip were key role players wherever team they found themselves in, and how could we forget LA Tenorio, who remains at the peak of his powers for Ginebra.

2004 PBA Draft

Top Pick: Rich Alvarez (Shell)

Rookie of the Year: Rich Alvarez (Shell)

First Rounders: Rich Alvarez, James Yap, Marc Pingris, Ranidel de Ocampo, Sonny Thoss, Denver Lopez, Ervin Sotto, Bitoy Omolon, Wesley Gonzales, Gary David

Succeeding Picks: Paul Artadi, Carlo Sharma, Nino Gelig, Willy Wilson, Epok Quimpo, Warren Ybanez

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Rich Alvarez was touted to be a game-changer the moment he arrived in the league, and rightfully so, as he won the Rookie of the Year honors in 2005 with Shell.

But it was the second overall pick James Yap who took his game to great heights. Taking the torch from Purefoods legend Alvin Patrimonio, Yap embraced being the new face of the franchise as he won the MVP plums in 2006 and 2010 while capturing seven titles along the way, highlighted by a grand slam in 2014.

Continue reading below ↓

After them, Marc Pingris, Ranidel de Ocampo, Sonny Thoss, and Gary David all had solid careers of their own, while also earning callups to the national team.

Paul Artadi and Willy Wilson also turned out to be gems, enjoying respectable runs despite sliding to the second round.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

2003 PBA Draft

Top Pick: Mike Cortez (Alaska)

Rookie of the Year: Jimmy Alapag (Talk 'N Text)

First Rounders: Mike Cortez, Rommel Adducul, Eddie Laure, Harvey Carey, Brandon Cablay, Billy Mamaril, Enrico Villanueva, Marlon Legaspi, Reynel Hugnatan, Jimmy Alapag

Succeeding Picks: Sunday Salvacion, John Ferriols, Cyrus Baguio, Ronald Tubid

The Cool Cat may be taken first, but the Mighty Mouse had the last laugh.

All eyes were on Mike Cortez and Jimmy Alapag as they bannered the 2003 class, and rightfully so as they presented themselves as the future for Alaska and Talk 'N Text, respectively. The two matched everyone's expectations, with Cortez winning two for the Aces before adding another in his time with San Miguel, and Alapag took home six rings on top of his 2011 MVP award.

Rommel Adducul was poised to be a future star in the league and immediately won two titles with Ginebra before a nasopharynx cancer slowed his career down.

Continue reading below ↓

It's a class filled with solid cogs, with Eddie Laure, Harvey Carey, Billy Mamaril, Enrico Villanueva, and Reynel Hugnatan all figuring in the first round, while Sunday Salvacion, John Ferriols, Cyrus Baguio, and Ronald Tubid all enjoying solid runs despite being taken in the second round.

Honorable Mentions:

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Continue reading below ↓

2011 PBA Draft

Top Pick: JVee Casio (Powerade)

Rookie of the Year: Paul Lee (Rain or Shine)

First Rounders: JVee Casio, Paul Lee, Chris Lutz, Marcio Lassiter, Mark Barroca, Mac Baracael, Jason Ballesteros, Allein Maliksi, Reil Cervantes, Dylan Ababou

Succeeding Picks: Magi Sison, Pamboy Raymundo, Eric Salamat, Gilbert Bulawan

The "Smart Gilas" draft proved a bounty of talent, yet it was Paul Lee - the only non-national team player taken in the top five - who took home the Rookie of the Year honors and remains as the only part of the class to take home the Best Player of the Conference award. He did eventually earn a Gilas callup.

Despite that, the batch remains a who's who of top stars in the PBA today, from JVee Casio, Marcio Lassiter, Mark Barroca, to Allein Maliksi.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

1994 PBA Draft

Top Pick: Noli Locsin (Tondena 65 Rhum)

Rookie of the Year: Boybits Victoria (Swift)

First Rounders: Noli Locsin, Rey Evangelista, Boybits Victoria, Richie Ticzon, Poch Juinio, Merwin Castelo, Noynoy Falcasantos, Vince Hizon

Succeeding Picks: Wilmer Ong, Cris Bolado, Peter Naron, Udoy Belmonte

Noli Locsin personified what this 1994 class was: a hardworking bunch which greatly contributed to their respective teams' success. From first rounders in Rey Evangelista, Boybits Victoria, Richie Ticzon, Poch Juinio, and Vince Hizon to second round selections in Wilmer Ong and Cris Bolado (who won 11 titles across seven teams), this batch were all winners.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

2001 PBA Draft

Top Pick: Willie Miller (Red Bull)

Rookie of the Year: Mark Caguioa (Ginebra)

First Rounders: Willie Miller, Mike Hrabak, Mark Caguioa, Gilbert Demape, John Arigo, Kiko Adriano, Norman Gonzales, Marvin Ortiguerra, Roger Yap, Joey Mente

Succeeding Picks: Ricky Calimag, Jojo Tangkay, Mon Jose, Allan Salangsang, Dominic Uy, Francis Zamora, Peter June Simon, Topex Robinson, Allen Patrimonio

Big things were expected from Willie Miller and Mark Caguioa, and they did, leading their teams to championships while winning MVP honors to their own.

But what made the 2001 stand out were the rare finds this batch presented. From Roger Yap and Joey Mente being picked late in the first round, to draft steals Peter June Simon and Topex Robinson dropping to as far as the fifth round, this class showed that there's really no guarantee when it comes to the draft.