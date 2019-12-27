The All-Decade First and Second teams in the PBA

BIG boys, to no one's surprise, dominated this decade — and the PBA is no exception.

Under the shadow of forming dynasties, stars from all over not only turned heads but carved their names in their rightful pedestals.

With an overload of choices, Spin.ph took the uneviable job of picking the decade's 10 best PBA players.

Take note that this list only covers the years from 2010 to 2019, and the order does not necessarily imply their respective ranks.

June Mar Fajardo

Who else but June Mar?

The Cebuano giant's resumé speaks for itself: five-time MVP, eight-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, eight-time Best Player of the Conference, five-time Mythical First Team member among others.

Ask anyone in San Miguel why the team is successful this decade, and without skipping a beat, fingers will point to Fajardo. But he'd be the first to deflect that credit in an instant, insisting that at the end of it all, teams — not individuals — win championships.

His team-first mentality only accentuates his greatness, adding more pluses to his already deadly combination of size and finesse for the Beermen, and making him a valuable commodity for Gilas Pilipinas.

Oh, and by the way, he's an overall good guy.

Jimmy Alapag

Already one of the elite point guards in the PBA, Jimmy Alapag's star reached the stratosphere when he anchored Talk 'N Text's dominant run early in the decade.

He won his first MVP award in 2011 as the Tropang Texters kickstarted their three-year reign in the all-Filipino conference, while also bagging two Finals MVP awards.

Yet what made Alapag's legend more resonant was his captaincy of Gilas Pilipinas, giving the national team the leadership it badly needed as it reached the 2014 Fiba World Cup —the first time the country reached the global hoops tilt since 1978.

Alapag briefly retired in 2015 before returning for one season for Meralco. By the time he was done, he was the league's all-time leader for three-points made.

Jayson Castro





There's probably no guard who can rival the success Jayson Castro had in this decade.

A second fiddle to Alapag early in his professional career, "The Blur" left everyone dazed as he slowly took the baton from his predecessor and ran with it.

Thanks to his unrivaled speed and crafty moves, Castro bagged five BPC awards while helping TNT to five titles in this decade and winning two Finals MVP nods in the process.

Gilas Pilipinas also benefited from his magnificence, emerging as one of the national team's top gunners as he was named twice to the Fiba Asia Mythical Team.



Ranidel De Ocampo





Ranidel de Ocampo was a certified killer this decade, a stretch that saw him win five titles in the past 10 seasons, where he was twice hailed as the Finals MVP as well as the Best Player of the Conference plum in the 2014 Governors' Cup.

He was an early prototype of a stretch four, giving Alapag and Castro the dependable power forward who can both play inside and outside.

That brilliance was also a big reason why he was a mainstay to Gilas Pilipinas, winning two silver medals in the Fiba Asia Championships in 2013 and 2015.

Although a bevy of injuries slowed RDO down the moment he went to Meralco, there's no question that he has already made his imprint in the league in the 2010s.

Arwind Santos

Everybody knew what Arwind Santos would bring to the table, but it wasn't until the 2010s that glory finally came to him.

Since moving to San Miguel in 2010 and surviving the infamous Petronovela, where Renaldo Balkman infamously choked him during a game, the outspoken Kapampangan forward has since won nine PBA championships, earning two Finals MVP awards as he provided stability and clutch plays to the Beermen.

Santos also got two BPC awards in the 2011 and 2013 Governors' Cups, and finally captured the elusive MVP plum in 2013.

It's just unfortunate that the 6-foot-4 forward's decade ended in a bad light, marred by a fistfight during one of San Miguel's practices. But throughout the 2010s, it was Santos who was delivering haymakers one after another.

James Yap

By now, it's a matter of fact that big games bring out the best in James Yap. But with history hanging in the balance, that's where his prowess shone the brightest.

That was the case for the Escalante, Negros Occidental native in the 2014 season, proving once and for all why he's one of the top shot-makers in the league as he towed San Mig Coffee to the Grand Slam and won Finals MVP trophies in the import-laden conferences.

The follow-up to that historic run wasn't as grand, though. In 2016, Yap was shipped to Rain or Shine, where he's defying Father Time and enjoying a career resurgence as a gunner and mentor to the team's young snipers.

No question, though: this decade was a memorable one for Yap, who won his second MVP plum in 2010 and his lone BPC award in that season's Philippine Cup, while also joining the league's 10,000-points club and 1,000 three-pointers club.

Paul Lee

Paul Lee has made a career of proving everyone wrong, and although he came in to the league in the 2011 PBA Draft not as a member of the famed Smart Gilas team, he showed that he belonged among the country's best.

The Tondo dribbler immediately did just that, winning the Rookie of the Year honors in 2012. Unfortunately, he was sidelined when Rain or Shine won that season's Governors' Cup.

When he was healthy, though, Lee was indeed a lethal weapon, scoring in a variety of ways, establishing himself as the top offensive option for a balanced Elasto Painters' crew that also saw him win the Finals MVP award in the 2016 Commissioner's Cup.

A blockbuster trade soon after sent Lee to Magnolia, where he had to wait two years before winning his first title with the franchise in the 2018 Governors' Cup — the same conference where he also received his first BPC award.

Calvin Abueva

From the moment Calvin Abueva arrived in the PBA, everybody knew he was going to be a problem.

The Kapampangan dynamo wasted no time showcasing his brand of game, winning the 2013 Rookie of the Year while aiding Alaska claim the 2013 Commissioner's Cup title with his infectious energy on and off the court.

Abueva's do-it-all presence made perennial contenders of the Aces in the following seasons. In 2016, The Beast won the BPC award in the second conference and earned a national team invite.

Unfortunately, his demons caught up with him which led to Alaska cutting loose and sending him to Phoenix in 2018. Up until now, he is serving a PBA-imposed indefinite suspension for his on-court antics.

LA Tenorio

The PBA's Ironman also earns his spot among the decade's best, not only for his staying power but also his consistency.

LA Tenorio won all four of his championships this decade. He was named the Finals MVP in three of those championship runs.

Already a top playmaker in his Alaska days, his legacy was boosted by his Gilas Pilipinas stints where he was named as the Jones Cup MVP in 2012, and his eventual transfer to Ginebra, where he won the BPC award in the 2013 Commissioner's Cup.

Up until now, Tenorio remains at the top of his game.

Mark Caguioa

Oh, how could everyone forget.

Before he was internet's favorite subject of memes, Mark Caguioa was certainly one of the top players in the PBA, winning back-to-back BPC awards in the import-laden conferences in the 2012 season that made him the no-brainer pick for the MVP award.

Although he has seen his minutes dwindle in favor of younger peers in Ginebra, that didn't stop the Glendale alumnus from making history as he eventually joined the PBA's 10,000-points club in 2018.

Also, the elder Gin King has won three more titles to boot, hiking his career total to seven championships — all while drinking Gatorade. Or so the trolls keep saying. Regardless, the Spark's place in history is secure.

Honorable Mentions:

Gary David

Gary David's blazing hands in the 2012 Philippine Cup is the stuff of legend as he won the BPC plum while leading 8-seed Powerade to a massive upset of top-seed B-Meg before finishing as bridesmaids to Talk 'N Text. The Bataan native was one of the league's certified walking basket this past decade, but a championship eluded him in his next stops in GlobalPort, Meralco, San Miguel, and Mahindra.

Gabe Norwood

Numbers don't necessarily reflect Gabe Norwood's impact on the court, but he's the perfect example of a glue guy, drawing out the best in his team while providing superb contributions on both ends of the floor thanks to his versatility. The Rain or Shine winger has two championships from the 2010s to boot.

Marc Pingris

Marc Pingris was the Purefoods franchise's defensive fulcrum, the stabilizer as the Tim Cone-mentored crew bagged championships and claimed the grand slam in 2014. Aging as the Pangasinense forward may be, he remains as the team's lockdown defender on the post, whether a local or an import.

Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross





The San Miguel guards also deserve credits of their own, with Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross giving the dynastic Beermen the perfect mixture on the backcourt that perfectly complimented the might of Fajardo. Who could ever forget the tight race between the two in the 2017 Commissioner's Cup where they were neck-and-neck for the individual awards? Ross bagged the BPC, Cabagnot had the Finals MVP, and San Miguel won the championship.