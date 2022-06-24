‘The dream is not over,’ Pacquiao tells Kai Sotto

WITH KAI Sotto left unpicked in the 2022 NBA Draft, retired boxer Manny Pacquiao had a few words of advice for the 20-year-old hopeful.

“The dream is not over,” said the eight-division world champion in a tweet. “Laban lang!! We support you[!]”

Pacquiao added “100”, basketball, and Philippine flag emojis, as well as the hashtag #PinoyPride.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kai Sotto eager to move forward after the draft

In a tweet of his own, Sotto said that he is considering options to move forward after the draft.

"I won’t stop pursuing the dream of being in the NBA…..this is not the end,” he said. That includes entering the NBA’s Summer League — a path his agent had seemed to close off in an interview right after the draft.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

However, Sotto clarified in his tweet that his agent misspoke.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.