Kai Sotto open to NBA Summer League option: 'My agent misspoke'

JUST moments after his agent detailed Kai Sotto's next career path after his NBA Draft disappointment, the undrafted Filipino youngster took a U-turn and kept the door open for a stint in the Summer League.

The 7-foot-3 center took to Twitter to say that contrary to pronouncements made by his US-based agent Joel Bell in an interview with News5, he is not leaving the NBA Summer League option out of the table as he plots his future.

"I also want to clarify that no decision has been made about me not playing in the summer league," Sotto said in a post on his Twitter page. "My agent misspoke."

Sotto's tweet runs contrary to statements made just moments earlier by Bell, who bared that the player is heading back to the Philippines to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas after failing to become the first homegrown Filipino to be drafted in the NBA.

Bell bared in the same interview that the former Ateneo high school star won't do the NBA Summer League 'even if there is an opportunity' and isn't considering 'draft and stash' options raised by some teams.

With the U-turn, the 20-year old will have plenty more options as he tries to find his way to the NBA, which he said remains his ultimate goal.

However, the supposed stint with Gilas is now up in the air as Kai plots his next move.

"Kai Sotto and his management team East West Private wish to clarify that at the moment, no decision has been made as to what his next step will be," Sotto's camp said in a statement released to the media.

"Kai is exploring all options, including playing in the NBA Summer League," it added. "Kai’s NBA agent Joel Bell has still to discuss with Kai and East West Private what are the available options so that his comments about future plans are strictly his views."

