Kai Sotto passing up NBA Summer League to play for Gilas: agent

KAI Sotto is foregoing the chance to work his way through the NBA Summer League to be part of Gilas Pilipinas.

His agent Joel Bell shared to PlayItRightTV the 7-foot-3 center's plans to go back home to play for the national team after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

"He's gonna pass up summer league and play for the Philippines," Bell said.

Sotto is set to make the trip home, hopefully in time for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers next week and the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia next month.

Bell said the tentative plans was for the 20-year old to fly home on July 3 to join Gilas, which at that time would be hosting India in the World Cup qualfiiers.

"That's possible," Bell said.

Though he went undrafted, Sotto's NBA dreams still ain't over as he becomes an unrestricted free agent who can sign with any team.

On where that journey would lead, Sotto knows only one team: his NBA dream doesn't end with the draft disappointment.

"We didn't get the Plan A but we have a Plan B and it's not gonna stop me," he told News5. "This is not a signal for me to stop but for me to keep going."

