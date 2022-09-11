History made: Sports fans applaud another historic Filipina achievement

ADD THE name ‘Alex Eala’ to the ranks of Hidilyn Diaz and the PWNT, as yet another Filipina makes ‘herstory’ in the world of sports.

More than a year after capturing the doubles championship at the French Open, Alex Eala now makes her mark in the US Open singles, propelling the Philippines to its first-ever singles Grand Slam championship.

The 17-year-old defeated the Czech Republic’s Lucie Havlickova, 6-2, 6-4, to claim the win.

Online, sleepless sports fan cheered the momentous achievement of Alex Eala.

What a moment for the young Pinay ace

