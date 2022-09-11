Alex Eala conquers US Open Girls, wins PH’s first Singles Grand Slam in tennis

HISTORY has been made for the Philippines as Alex Eala ruled the 2022 US Open Girls Singles.

The 17-year-old Filipino ace thrashed Juniors World No. 3 Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4, to dominate the final round of the juniors singles circuit on Sunday midnight (Manila time), at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center, New York City, USA.

This is by far the best finish by any Filipino netter in a singles Grand Slam. Eala surpassed her personal best of a semifinals finish at the 2020 French Open, and Felix Barrientos’ feat of a semis as well back in 1985.

For her personal record, this is already her third Grand Slam honors, having won the 2020 Australian Open Doubles with Priska Nugroho, and 2021 French Open Doubles with Oksana Selekhmeteva.

Sweet start

After a long rally in the fourth game, Eala broke off from 2-2, gaining her momentum to take consecutive games: fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth to finish the first set swift and strong, 6-2.

In the following set, Havlickova attempted to fight back after Eala’s first pointer, taking control at 2-1, then 3-2, and 4-3, before Eala managed to tie at 4-4, and regained her thrust, winning the ninth and tenth games with Havlickova backhand error to seal Eala victory, 6-4, without dropping a set.

The match lasted for an hour and eight minutes.

For the record, Eala is 3-of-3 on all her finals appearance in the Grand Slams. She’s won everytime she stepped on the title match.

