Share the scoop: Adamson's Nash Racela sends ice cream to impressive Lady Falcons

ICE cream tastes best when shared.

Adamson coach Nash Racela knows that very well. And as the first round of the women's volleyball tournament winds down, the men's basketball mentor feels that the Lady Falcons deserve a taste of the sweet treat after a grueling first half of the season.

Racela sent out tubs of ice cream and ice cream sticks to the Adamson women's volleyball team as the players got to enjoy the reward after their 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 win over University of the East on Thursday to hike the Lady Falcons' record to 4-3.

"Nagpapalamig na ang mga klasmeyts!" he shared in an Instagram story.

Ice cream fast becoming trademark of Nash Racela

Ice cream has been a big part of the Adamson men's basketball team's story this UAAP Season 84.

From five players being benched early in the campaign to the dessert being the Soaring Falcons' reward of choice, the Soaring Falcons have seen their ups and downs chowing down (and sometimes missing out) on those scrumptuous scoops of ice cream.

Racela, though, is just hopeful to send out more of these treats to the women's volleyball team as the Lady Falcons aim to achieve what the men's basketball squad failed to do: make it to the Final Four.

