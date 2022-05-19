Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    May Nuique stars as Adamson beats UE in straight sets

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    May Nuique and the Lady Falcons are back on track.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    ADAMSON earned a big bounce back win with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 victory over University of the East on Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

    May Ann Nuique delivered 15 points from 11 spikes and four blocks, including the match-clinching denial on Ja Lana to wrap up the sweep.

    Lorene Toring also had her best game of the season for the Lady Falcons with 14 markers off 10 attacks and four blocks, while Rizza Cruz got 10 in the victory.

    Adamson rebounded from a tough five-set defeat to University of Santo Tomas to end the first round at 4-3.

    Adamson Lady FalconsAdamson goes 4-3 in the first round of eliminations.

    "Tanggapin namin yung pagkatalo namin. Marami kaming natutunan dun," said coach Lerma Giron. "Maraming lessons na itinuro sa amin lalo na sa players at sabi ko sa kanila matuto tayo doon, itry natin iimprove at i-correct."

    Trisha Genesis had nine points and 14 excellent receptions, while Louie Romero had 19 excellent sets in the conquest.

    Lana had 16 points as Ara Nieva had 14 for UE, winless in seven matches.

