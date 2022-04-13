Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Apr 13
    UAAP-MENS

    Benched for ill-timed indulgence, Adamson gets ice cream reward at right time

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Adamson ice cream reward Nash Racela
    Nash Racela is preaching delayed gratification to his young Falcons.

    JEROM Lastimosa and Matty Erolon weren't the only ones who delivered for Adamson on Tuesday.

    With the Soaring Falcons finally ending their streak of heartbreaks with a 64-63 escape from Far Eastern University, a triumphant coach Nash Racela thought aloud that his players deserved a sweet reward for all their efforts.

    Nash on Adamson ice cream treat

    "I think my team deserves ice cream tonight," he said in the postgame press conference.

    Well, Racela was indeed a man of his word.

    The soft-spoken mentor allowed his players to indulge on the sweet treat, buying four tubs of ice cream as they celebrated their recent victory.

    Unlike before where the dessert was the bone of contention for five players and even led to their benching the next day, everyone had a chance to enjoy the treat as they take a week-long break thanks to the Lenten season.

    Adamson was indeed on cloud nine as they got scoops of the treat, with Racela buying one gallon each of cookies n' cream and chocolate chip cookie dough, and half-gallons of cheese and ube delight.

    Continue reading below ↓

    "May timing lahat yan," said Racela as he continues to teach these Soaring Falcons to put in the work first before relishing the fruits of their labor. In this case, the ice cream of their labor, we should say.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The job, though, still isn't over and with Adamson sitting at a 2-6 record, it will have to nab more wins to make a late run to the Final Four.

      Hopefully, it also means more ice cream tubs to come.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Nash Racela is preaching delayed gratification to his young Falcons.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again