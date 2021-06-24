Pau Fajardo 'deeply hurt,' but keen to move on from Scottie breakup

SCOTTIE Thompson’s ex-fiancé Pau Fajardo broke her silence on Thursday to speak about their breakup and the PBA star's wedding "for the first and last time."

Fajardo reactivated her personal Instagram account but used a different username, @_paufajardo, to post a three-page statement - three days after news of Thompson's wedding to flight attendant and social media personality Jinky Serrano broke out.

“With this statement, I hope we can finally put a stop to all the gossip, and for me to finally reclaim my private life,” said the Barangay Ginebra star's girlfriend of eight years. The couple got engaged on New Year's Eve.

Fajardo said that she kept her silence for the longest time with the intention of keeping private matters, private.

But as the controversy became a hot topic online, Fajardo admitted that she did break up with Thompson - and let out the pain she experienced from "ending a long-term relationship with a man I was ready to spend the rest of my life with."

“I am deeply hurt. I ended a long-term relationship with the man I was ready to spend the rest of my life with,” she bared. “To say it has been heartbreaking is an understatement.”

Thompson, 27, initially confirmed their split through a social media post which he eventually deleted from all his accounts.

Fajardo continued: “It was never my intention to hurt or harm anyone. I’m sorry if there have been things thrown in someone’s way.”

She then ended her statement with a simple request and an assurance.

“If you genuinely care for me, please refrain from doing things that would further inflame the situation,” she added.

"Don't worry, I will be better."

Here's the IG post in full:

