Samantha Bernardo to take Alyssa’s place in PBB as Phenom focuses on SEAG

THE PHENOM is skipping Pinoy Big Brother to focus on the national team. But taking her spot is someone PBB fans should be very familiar with: Samantha Bernardo.

Alyssa Valdez made a revelation yesterday on PBB’s YouTube page, where she told Kuya, “Dito po sa labas ng inyong bahay, meron pong mga commitments na kailangan din po akong gampanan para po sa ating bansa.”

These commitments include the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games. During the last SEA Games in Manila, the national team suffered a heartbreak when they were beaten by Indonesia for the bronze. Valdez is surely eager to break the team’s string of bad luck at the biennial meet.

“Sa Vietnam po ito gaganapin and hindi ko rin po masasabi kung kailan po matatapos, kaya naman po hindi ko po magagampanan at hindi po ako makakabalik sa loob ng inyong bahay,” the Phenom went on.

Big Brother accepted her decision, and wished her luck in the competition.

Alyssa Valdez finished in top two of celebrity edition

Alyssa finished in the top two in the Celebrity Kumunity edition of the popular reality show. During her stint inside the Big Brother house, she became fast friends with Bernardo, leading their fans to coin the SamLy nickname for them.

When informed that she will be taking Valdez’s place, Bernardo said: “Tinatanggap ko po ‘yon at isang malaking karangalan na ako ang kapalit ni sissy at laban natin ito, sissy.”

