As campaign hits endgame, Alyssa, coach Yeng go the extra mile for Leni

PERFORMING their duties as Filipino citizens, Alyssa Valdez and coach Yeng Guiao make the extra effort for their prefered candidate as the presidential run-off hit its 'final two minutes.'

On Sunday, the Creamline volleyball star and the veteran NLEX coach both went house-to-house to campaign for Vice-President Leni Robredo in her bid for the presidency in the May 9 elections.

Just days after arriving from the Philippine team's training in Brazil, the 'Phenom' did her rounds in the South, visiting barangays in Paranaque with a group of volunteers supporting Robredo's bid for the presidency.

The 28-year-old is one of the most vocal athletes bravely taking a stand on her political belief.

Alyssa's teammate at Creamline, Risa Sato, as well as spiker Josh Villanueva were also with her during the campaign rounds.

On the other hand, multi-titled PBA coach Guiao did the same in the streets of Taytay, Rizal, mixing freely with basketball fans.

