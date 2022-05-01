News And Trends

As campaign hits endgame, Alyssa, coach Yeng go the extra mile for Leni

by spin.ph staff
A day ago
Alyssa Valdez and NLEX coach Yeng Guiao do house-to-house campaigns for Leni Robredo.

PERFORMING their duties as Filipino citizens, Alyssa Valdez and coach Yeng Guiao make the extra effort for their prefered candidate as the presidential run-off hit its 'final two minutes.'

Alyssa makes her elections stand clear

On Sunday, the Creamline volleyball star and the veteran NLEX coach both went house-to-house to campaign for Vice-President Leni Robredo in her bid for the presidency in the May 9 elections.

    Just days after arriving from the Philippine team's training in Brazil, the 'Phenom' did her rounds in the South, visiting barangays in Paranaque with a group of volunteers supporting Robredo's bid for the presidency.

    The 28-year-old is one of the most vocal athletes bravely taking a stand on her political belief.

    Alyssa's teammate at Creamline, Risa Sato, as well as spiker Josh Villanueva were also with her during the campaign rounds.

      On the other hand, multi-titled PBA coach Guiao did the same in the streets of Taytay, Rizal, mixing freely with basketball fans.

