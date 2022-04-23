Dating and Relationships

Javee Mocon gets engaged to model Maica Palo in Paris

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Javee Mocon, Instagram

REAL love came around when he least expected it.

Rain or Shine young star Javee Mocon got down on one knee to ask for Maica Palo's hand in marraige.

The 27-year-old forward received a sweet 'yes' from the fashion and swimsuit model last April 14, 2022.

    Javee Mocon gets a sweet yes from Maica Palo

    "When that one person that comes into your life so unexpectedly, so unplanned but changes everything, the whole universe is telling you… she’s the one," he said on Instagram as he uploaded snapshots of the occasion.

    The moment happened while the couple was on a trip in Paris, France.

