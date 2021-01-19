Javee Mocon's brother declares for PBA Draft

JAVEE Mocon's older brother is ready to follow his footsteps and make the leap to the PBA.

Kenneth Mocon has submitted his application for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft on Tuesday as he joins the boatload of guards and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) standouts who are hoping to start a new chapter in their basketball careers.

Mocon, 27 and stands at 5-foot-10, studied in San Beda but did not crack the seniors team and was largely relegated to the Red Lions' Team B.

He did suit up for Wangs Basketball in the PBA D-League.

Mocon, though, made his mark for Davao Occidental Tigers in the MPBL, where he averaged 5.1 points on 40-percent shooting from the field, to go with 1.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steal in 14.7 minutes of action this past Lakan Cup.

"Pinapangako ko po na I will do everything I can para makapasok ako sa PBA," he said.

Kenneth is looking to tread the same path taken by his older brother Javee, who Rain or Shine picked sixth overall in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft and earned his place in the 2019 All-Rookie Team.

