Rain or Shine signs Andrei Caracut to two-year extension

ANDREI Caracut has signed a two-year deal with Rain or Shine immediately after the conclusion of his rookie season.

Andrei Caracut contract update

The team announced the signing on Wednesday, enabling the Elastopainters to continue to build on their young players for the next season.

The former La Salle standout had a decent campaign in his first year, averaging 5.3 and 4.1 points per game during the Philippine and Governors’ Cup respectively, while also being an all-around player for the Elastopainters.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Over the past few months, Rain or Shine has kept its young players, signing Norbert Torres and Anton Asistio to two-year deals.

Rey Nambatac was also signed to a maximum deal recently.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.