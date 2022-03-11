Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 12
    PBA

    Rain or Shine signs Andrei Caracut to two-year extension

    by Reuben Terrado
    8 hours ago
    Andrei Caracut ROS vs Meralco
    Andrei Caracut has shown flashes of his potential in his rookie year.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANDREI Caracut has signed a two-year deal with Rain or Shine immediately after the conclusion of his rookie season.

    Andrei Caracut contract update

    The team announced the signing on Wednesday, enabling the Elastopainters to continue to build on their young players for the next season.

    The former La Salle standout had a decent campaign in his first year, averaging 5.3 and 4.1 points per game during the Philippine and Governors’ Cup respectively, while also being an all-around player for the Elastopainters.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Over the past few months, Rain or Shine has kept its young players, signing Norbert Torres and Anton Asistio to two-year deals.

      Rey Nambatac was also signed to a maximum deal recently.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Andrei Caracut has shown flashes of his potential in his rookie year.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again