Here's what Ginebra fans are saying about Javi GDL

AT THE latest PBA draft — the first face-to-face draft in two years — the Governors’ Cup champions selected three rookie players to boost their lineup: Javi Gomez de Liaño, Jayson David, and Rence Alcoriza.

De Liaño was the 8th pick in the first round of the draft — a decision that drew cheers from the crowd assembled at Robinsons Place Manila. Ginebra’s PBA 3x3 player Jayson David was also picked 8th in the second round, while Rence Alcoriza from Arellano University was also the 8th pick in the third round.

On Twitter, "Javi" is currently trending as Ginebra fans welcomed the former Ibaraki Robot as only they can.

Javi himself tweeted: "Dream Team", complete with the #NSD hashtag.

Positive responses across the board to Javi Gomez de Liano

New Gin Kings fans in the house

Kulot, hindi salot

Hello, too, to Jayson

