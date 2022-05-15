From B.League to Barangay as Javi GDL picked by Ginebra at No. 8

FROM B League to the Barangay.

Ginebra chose versatile wingman Javi Gomez De Liano in the first round at No. 8 overall of the PBA 47th season rookie draft - a decision that received wild cheers from the crowd at the Robinsons Place Manila.

De Liano didn't show up at the two-day Draft Combine as he was still in Japan to finish his commitment with the Ibaraki Robots in the B.League.

The former UP Maroon was earlier named to the Gilas Pilipinas pool by coach Chot Reyes, meaning he will be on call to the national team.

But that didn't prevent coach Tim Cone and the Kings from taking Gomez De Liano over Encho Serrano for the spot.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Serrano, the former La Salla stalwart, played for Ginebra's 3x3 team and was named Finals MVP of the Draft Combine. He was later picked at No. 7 in the second round by Phoenix.

Ginebra later made Jayson David its second-round pick.

PHOTO: PBA Images

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.