Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, May 15
    PBA

    From B.League to Barangay as Javi GDL picked by Ginebra at No. 8

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Javi Gomez de Liano is picked at No. 8 overall by Ginebra.
    Javi Gomez de Liano is picked at No. 8 overall by Ginebra.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    FROM B League to the Barangay.

    Ginebra chose versatile wingman Javi Gomez De Liano in the first round at No. 8 overall of the PBA 47th season rookie draft - a decision that received wild cheers from the crowd at the Robinsons Place Manila.

    [See Rosser, Gray, Ambohot, Arana top picks in PBA draft]

    De Liano didn't show up at the two-day Draft Combine as he was still in Japan to finish his commitment with the Ibaraki Robots in the B.League.

    The former UP Maroon was earlier named to the Gilas Pilipinas pool by coach Chot Reyes, meaning he will be on call to the national team.

    But that didn't prevent coach Tim Cone and the Kings from taking Gomez De Liano over Encho Serrano for the spot.

    Javi Gomez de Liano with Ginebra in PBA Draft.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Serrano, the former La Salla stalwart, played for Ginebra's 3x3 team and was named Finals MVP of the Draft Combine. He was later picked at No. 7 in the second round by Phoenix.

    Ginebra later made Jayson David its second-round pick.

    Jayson David.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicSol MercadotopicChot ReyestopicChito VictolerotopicTerrence RomeotopicNorman BlacktopicJune Mar Fajardo
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Javi Gomez de Liano is picked at No. 8 overall by Ginebra.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again