SMC’s Ramon Ang now PH's ninth richest in latest Forbes list

RAMON S. Ang is now the country’s ninth richest Filipino, according to the latest list from Forbes Asia.

Last April 2022, Forbes listed the San Miguel Corporation chief executive officer in its ranking of world billionaires, estimating that he has a net worth of $2 billion.

Now, in its latest issue, Forbes Asia estimated his net worth at $2.45 billion. Ang occupies ninth place in the Philippines’ 50 Richest rankings, behind Jaime Zobel de Ayala (at $2.55 billion) and ahead of Andrew Tan (at $2.4 billion).

The Sy siblings remain at the top spot with a combined $12.6 billion — still lording it over the leaderboard even if their total net worth dropped by $4 billion compared to last year’s PH 50 Richest list. Forbes Asia’s current cover star, Manny Villar, occupies the number two spot at $7.8 billion.

Forbes Asia — which based its estimates on “shareholding and financial information obtained from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and other sources” — notes its methodology for its Philippines’ 50 Richest, compared with last April’s global billionaire rankings

“Unlike Forbes’ Billionaires rankings, this list includes family fortunes, including those shared among extended families,” it said, to explain why it lumps families together. Also in the 2022 top ten are Spin.ph owners Lance Gokongwei and siblings at $3.1 billion (number four), the Aboitiz family at $2.9 billion (number five), and Isidro Consunji and siblings at $2.65 billion (number six).

Here are the top ten.

1. Sy siblings; $12.6 billion

2. Manuel Villar; $7.8 billion

3. Enrique Razon Jr.; $5.6 billion

4. Lance Gokongwei & siblings; $3.1 billion

5. Aboitiz family; $2.9 billion

6. Isidro Consunji & siblings; $2.65 billion

7. Tony Tan Caktiong; $2.6 billion

8. Jaime Zobel de Ayala; $2.55 billion

9. Ramon Ang; $2.45 billion

10. Andrew Tan; $2.4 billion

The San Miguel Beermen, namesake team of Ang’s company, are currently battling it out in the All Filipino Cup semis against the Meralco Bolts, which defeated another SMC team, Barangay Ginebra, in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in another semis bracket, fellow SMC team Magnolia Chicken Timplados is dueling with TNT Tropang Giga.

