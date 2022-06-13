Ang, MVP sit down in bid to form 'best Gilas team' for World Cup

THE MVP and SMC group have aligned in a bid to form the best Philippine team possible for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

SMC president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang met with First Pacific Company Limited managing director and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan to discuss the country's campaign and hosting of the world basketball championship.

Others present in a rare gathering of leaders of the two business and basketball rivals held at the SMC headquarters in Ortigas, Pasig City were Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president and PLDT president Al S. Panlilio, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, and SMC sports director and Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua.

Panlilio said a wide range of topics were discussed, but added the coming World Cup campaign of Gilas Pilipinas was first and foremost.

"Focused on how we can form the most competitive national team for the World Cup," said Panlilio in a text message.

