Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jun 14
    FIBA

    Ang, MVP sit down in bid to form 'best Gilas team' for World Cup

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Ramon Ang, Manny V. Pangilinan, MVP, RSA
    PHOTO: SBP

    THE MVP and SMC group have aligned in a bid to form the best Philippine team possible for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

    SMC president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang met with First Pacific Company Limited managing director and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan to discuss the country's campaign and hosting of the world basketball championship.

    [See Goldwin Monteverde named to Gilas staff as deputy coach to Nenad]

    Others present in a rare gathering of leaders of the two business and basketball rivals held at the SMC headquarters in Ortigas, Pasig City were Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president and PLDT president Al S. Panlilio, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, and SMC sports director and Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua.

    Panlilio said a wide range of topics were discussed, but added the coming World Cup campaign of Gilas Pilipinas was first and foremost.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Focused on how we can form the most competitive national team for the World Cup," said Panlilio in a text message.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: SBP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again