New PBA team owner Dennis Anthony Uy lands on Forbes billionaires list for first time

AMONG THE newcomers in Forbes World's Billionaires list? Broadband-powered power couple Dennis Anthony Uy and wife Grace.

Converge ICT Solutions’ CEO Dennis is estimated by Forbes to be worth $1 billion (or around P51 billion in today’s exchange rate) for a rank of #2,578, while co-founder and current president Grace is $200 million richer at rank #2,324.

Also at rank #2,324 with Grace Uy is another Pinoy newcomer to the list, Betty Ang of Monde Nissin.

Last September, the Converge couple was also hailed by Forbes Asia in their list of 50 richest Filipinos, who ranked the pair number 6.

Manny Villar remains wealthiest Pinoy in annual Forbes list

Fellow PBA team owner Ramon S. Ang lost $200 million from his net worth from last year to land on 1,513th place, with an estimated $2 billion to his name.

Meanwhile, Manny Villar remains the richest Filipino on the list, with $8.3 billion. He is followed by Enrique Razon with $6.7 billion, Henry Sy Jr. and Andrew Tan with $2.8 billion, and Hans and Herbert Sy at $2.6 billion.

Their earnings, however, are dwarfed by the list’s big winner, Elon Musk, who is estimated to be worth $219 billion. The Tesla and SpaceX founder (and as of this week, the largest shareholder of Twitter) topped the list for the first time. Last year’s number one Jeff Bezos of Amazon fell to second place for the first time in four years, while luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault remained steady at number three.

To calculate their annual list, Forbes used a snapshot of stock prices taken on March 11.

In a press conference yesterday, April 5, the PBA revealed the new team's official moniker: Converge Fiber Xers. Uy relished the prospect of entering the PBA, saying that the team will be "a game-changer with our passion and drive to give a better experience to all our loyal PBA fans. This goes to show that we are here to compete and we are here to compete to win.

"Palaban kami kahit sa labas ng court.”

