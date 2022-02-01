Beau Belga's wife accuses him of infidelity, abuse, lack of child support

THE WIFE of Rain or Shine big man Beau Belga has brought forward accusations of her husband's infidelity, abuse, as well as a purported lack of child support.

"Who would've thought that even after almost 16 years, half of my life, of being together, the man I love and trust with my very life would be the one to put our family in grave danger?" Queenie Manalo-Belga wrote in a Facebook story on February 1.

On the same day, she also asked for intervention from popular TV5 show Raffy Tulfo In Action, seeking legal assistance.

Manalo-Belga, 32, accused the 6-foot-5 Belga of infidelity that she claimed has been going on since last year.

Her public posts on Facebook regarding the issue also started on November 30, 2021. She bared they have been having issues after Belga entered the recent PBA bubble.

"Okay naman kami before siya umalis sa bubble. May tumatawag sa kanya bfore that, kaya may agam-agam sa akin napapaisip ako," she said. "Pinaalis kasi nananakit siya tuwing nagbabalak ako umalis tuwing may nahuhuli akong nilalandi."

Beau Belga wife Queenie also posts photos of alleged physical abuse

Queenie also posted a few photos of different body parts with bruises, scratches as proof to her allegations that Belga was physically hurting her.

She also said that she never had the chance to talk privately with her husband as Belga continued to reject any calls/messages from her.

"Nung una gusto kong makipagusap pero ngayon hindi na. Never po kami nagusap. I tried talking to him, I called him, called his friends, yung in-laws ko hindi nila pinansin. Umiiwas siya," she said.

Manalo-Belga was persistent about filing a legal case against the PBA player.

