Beau Belga renews ties with RoS after signing two-year contract

BEAU Belga signed a fresh, two-year deal with Rain or Shine on Friday.

The signing was formally announced by the team on its social media page.

With the 34-year-old Belga during the contract signing were team governor Atty. Mamerto Mondragon, alternate governor Edison Oribiana, basketball operations head Caloy Garcia, team manager Jireh Ibanes, and representative Danny Espiritu.

Belga's signing is just the latest in a series of players being renewed of their contracts by the franchise.

Guard Rey Nambatac earlier agreed to a new three-year deal, while Norbert Torres and Anton Assistio were re-signed to two year contracts.

The 6-foot-5 Bega will be playing in his 11th season with Rain or Shine, which acquired him in a three-team trade a decade ago involving Meralco and Air21.

The big man out of Philippine Christian University will eventually become an integral part of the Elasto Painters' two championships in the 2012 Governors Cup and 2016 Commissioner's Cup under former coach Yeng Guiao.

Belga is now considered one of the veterans and leaders at Rain or Shine along with Gabe Norwood.

