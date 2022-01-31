Adrian Wong now a free agent after Rain or Shine exit

RAIN or Shine lost one player to free agency after Adrian Wong chose not to renew with the franchise.

Rain or Shine basketball operations manager Caloy Garcia confirmed Wong's decision to look for another team interested in tapping his services.

"Yes (he's now a free agent)," said Garcia on Monday night. "Nag-expire na yung contract niya last (Jan) 30."

Wong now a UFA

Garcia added the franchise opted not to renew the former Ateneo stalwart, making him an unrestricted free agent and free to sign up with any team.

Titan Management Group, which represents Wong, announced on its Instagram account that a ‘big news coming in soon,’ obviously a hint the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft will be having a new team in his next journey.

But it also made a shoutout to Rain or Shine management for selecting Wong in the draft three years ago and giving him ‘an opportunity to showcase his first two years in the league.’

Wong had a good rookie year in the Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, Pampanga, but saw his game and playing minutes decline this season.

In five games so far in the Governors’ Cup, he averaged 1.6 points in eight minutes of play on a low 29 percent shooting from the field.

