PBBM on Alex Eala’s win: ‘Thank you for the honor you brought us’

NO LESS than the president of the Philippines has congratulated Alex Eala’s history-making US Open feat.

On Sunday evening, Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. uploaded a message of congratulations for Eala on his Facebook page.

“It is with an immense sense of pride and joy that I congratulate Alex Eala on her historic win at the US Open Junior Girls’ Singles Championship.”

“Another Filipina has raised our flag, and made our nation proud,” the president went on. “To Alex, thank you, for the honour you brought us, and we, your kababayans, wish you all the best in your journey up ahead. Mabuhay ka!”

It was past midnight on Sunday, Philippine time, that Eala claimed the US Open girls’ singles crown, defeating Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4 — the highest achievement a Filipino has ever achieved in tennis since Eala’s own semis exit at the 2020 French Open, and Felix Barrientos’ similar feat back in 1985.

Alex Eala latest to receive PBBM's sports hero praise

Since assuming office, Marcos has shown his support for athletes representing the country on the world stage.

A few days before his first State of the Nation Address, the lady booters of the Philippine Women’s National Team paid a courtesy call to Malacanang Palace, about a week after claiming the AFF Women's Championship. Marcos Jr. told them: “You made us also proud of you and of being Filipinos, and that I think is the greatest gift that you have given your country.”

On August 29, the president also briefly watched the Gilas versus Saudi Arabia match in the Mall of Asia Arena — his first sports event as chief executive.

Also watching the game was former president Rodrigo Duterte.

