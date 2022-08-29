Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Duterte joins PBBM in supporting Gilas in game against Saudi

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte once again showed his support for Gilas Pilipinas after personally watching the men’s national basketball team in action against Saudi Arabia in the FIBA World Cup qualifier on Monday night.

    Duterte joined President Bongbong Marcos Jr. in cheering out the Filipinos as they battled the visiting team before a full-house crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena in the final game for the August window.

    See: President Bongbong Marcos expected to grace Gilas game at MOA Arena

    The two Chief Executives though, sat at the opposite side of the playing venue.

    The 77-year-old former Chief Executive was also at the MoA back in 2016 when he did the ceremonial toss for the FIBA Olympic qualifier game against Gilas and France.

      Les Blues were then bannered by former San Antonio Spurs players Tony Parker and Boris Diaw as they downed Andray Blatche and the rest of the Filipinos, 93-84.

      This time, Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson displayed and wowed the former president, BBM, and the rest of the Filipino fans as he suited up as Gilas Pilipinas’ naturalized player.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

