Pasig keeps up with new-normal projects via distance learning facility

PASIG City has continued to push for projects that are beneficial for the new normal in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic.

After installing bike racks in its public buildings and its “Libreng Sakay” buses , among other projects, the eastern Metro Manila city under the leadership of Mayor Vico Sotto has gained a new partner in JCI Manila in putting up a distance learning facility for public school kids.

A leadership development organization, JCI Manila has been raising funds for the facility located in Barangay Pinagbuhatan and costing around P300,000, for the computer tablets, aircon installation, and sliding door, among others expenses.

“It aims to help children without access to sufficient gadgets and network to support e-learning,” JCI Manila BJC Chairman Will Namoco said of their project that’s also in partnership with Vice President Leni Robredo.

The project turnover is set for September 7 and is expected to be graced by Roberdo and Sotto.

Those who want to donate to the project can still do so through the group’s website, jcimanila.org.

