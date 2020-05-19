COVID Survival Guide: Pasig’s ‘Libreng Sakay’ buses can now be tracked via app

BECAUSE of MECQ, many workers are now trooping back to offices and other workplaces as various businesses reopen their doors for the first time in two months.

The only problem? Mass transportation is still banned for now.

Pasig recognizes the problem, and has activated its Libreng Sakay bus program to service employees of the 26,511 businesses that have reopened inside the city.

“Wala pang pampublikong transportasyon maliban sa special trip tricycle,” explained Mayor Vico Sotto in a Facebook post. “Ang tanong minsan ng frontliners at empleyado, ‘Makakasakay ba ako sa Libreng Sakay?’ ‘Nasaan na ang bus?’”

Most of the bus routes start at Pasig City Hall and Mega Market to service different areas of Pasig and the outskirts of some surrounding cities.

For even more transparency, you can download the Sakay.ph app (Google Play, Apple Store) to track each bus so know exactly if the city shuttle you want to ride is already nearby. Take note, however, that you can only board or disembark the Libreng Sakay buses at designated stops.

Here are the different routes of each Pasig City bus.

Buses will depart every 30 minutes during peak hours (from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 5 p.m to 9 p.m.) and every hour during off-peak hours.

