Fans heap praise on Scottie, Brownlee

IF YOU wanted proof that Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee deserved their conference awards, look no further than their smashing Game 4 performance right after their awarding.

Both the best import winner and the first-time BPC chipped in with 27 points as Ginebra tied up the series with a 95-84 bow.

In front of a 17, 298 strong crowd, fans also welcomed back Japeth Aguilar who saw action on his first game of the PBA Finals after suffering an injury in the semifinals against NLEX Road Warriors.

The familiar shouts of "Ginebra! Ginebra! Ginebra!" echoed throughout Araneta as early as the awarding ceremony as majority of the audience were firmly rooting for the Gin Kings. During a one-minute timeout near the start of the fourth frame, they even did a human wave on the stands.

On social media, ‘Scottie Thompson’ was also trending as early as the BPC awarding, but praises were heaped equally on Brownlee as the game progressed.

Check out the social media reactions:

Raise your hands up for Scottie Thompson, Justin Brownlee

Fans aren’t forgetting Japeth

Now the battlecry is ‘Ginebra in 6’

