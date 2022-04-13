Game Four draws biggest crowd in a sports event during pandemic

GAME Four of the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco on Wednesday drew the largest crowd in a sports event during the pandemic.

A total of 17,298 spectators trooped to the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on a Holy Wednesday, eclipsing the 16,104 in attendance during Game Three of the best-of-seven series at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It also shattered the previous pandemic record of 16,687 that attended Game Two of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference semifinals between Creamline and Choco Mucho, and Cignal against Petro Gazz last April 3.

Ginebra's popularity and the upcoming holidays due to the Holy Week helped draw the crowd on a night that saw Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson win the Best Import and Best Player of the Conference awards, respectively.

Game Five is set on Easter Sunday, with another big crowd expected at the Big Dome.

