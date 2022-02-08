‘Sakong kuwarta!’ Mommy D jests about election spending in Pacquiao proc rally

LEGENDARY boxer turned presidential nominee Manny Pacquiao kicked off the official start of the campaign period with a proclamation rally at his hometown of General Santos.

Playing to the home crowd, Pacquiao gears up for one of the biggest fights of his career, as he’s matched up against Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., current vice president Leni Robredo, Manila mayor Isko Moreno, and fellow senator Ping Lacson. The elections will be held on May 9.

In a recent survey, conducted by Pulse Asia last December, Pacquiao placed third, tied with Isko Moreno.

His day began with a caravan that started right after lunch, making its way from Barangay Bawing all the way to the Oval Plaza Grand Stand, where fans and followers awaited the official start of Pacquiao’s presidential campaign.

Mommy D provides lighthearted moment at Manny Pacquiao proc rally

Joining Pacquiao onstage was an entourage composed of senatorial bets Raffy Tulfo and Lutgardo Barbo, as well as actress Bianca Manalo (representing her partner Win Gatchalian, who is running for reelection in the Senate).

Also speaking onstage was Manny’s mother Dionisia, who provided a moment of levity in the crowd when she narrated her financial worries when Pacquiao launched his political career in GenSan back in 2007.

“First time ni-dagan siya ining GenSan, nag-hilak gyud ko kay pila ka sakong kuwarta nakita nako w’a na gyud. Gi-ingon ko, ‘Ginoo, dili diay akong anak ang gi-mahal sa mga tao, ang kuwarta diay,” she said.

("Nung first time niya tumakbo sa GenSan, umiyak ako dahil sakong pera ang nakita kong nawala. Sabi ko, ‘Lord, hindi pala ang anak ko ang mahal ng tao – ang pera niya pala.’")

“Mommy, ang imong anak sigig pang-hatag kuwarta, basig mahurot na. Ingon ko na, ‘ah, naa may Ginoo muhatag anang kuwarta niya.”

(Sabi nila, ‘Mommy, ang iyong anak, laging nagbibigay ng pera, baka maubos. Sabi ko, ‘Nandyan naman si Lord para magbigay ng pera sa kanya.’)

Pacquiao was visibly embarrassed during Mommy D’s tale.

Mommy D added: “Karon, mudagan na pud siya pulitiko nga…dako naman dyud nang imong kuanon, murag mag dako pa sa bariles ang imung dagangon, dako pa ang isda sa GenSan.” ("Tapos ito presidente na, sabi ko ‘Manny, iba na talaga to kasi buong bansa na, mas malaki pa sa tuna ng GenSan!'")

His wife Jinkee, meanwhile, emphasized Pacquiao’s good intentions in her own speech at the rally.

"Manny has a heart of gold...Si Manny is the man after God's own heart," she said.

When it was Pacquiao’s turn to speak, he told the crowd: “Ang pangarap ni Manny Pacquiao, gusto ko maging simula ng inspirasyon sa pagseserbisyo.

"Sisiguraduhin ko sa inyo na walang mahirap na inaagrabyado at inaapi...Sisiguraduhin ko sa inyo na walang pamilya na walang sariling tahanan dahil yan po ay ginagawa ko na noon pa man hanggang ngayon."

Atienza jokes: BBM means ‘Buong Bansa Manny’

Absent onstage was the 43-year-old’s running mate, Lito Atienza, who is recuperating from a leg injury. But the vice presidential bet joined the rally via video conference.

There, the congressman made a dig at the biggest rival of Pacquiao and the rest of the presidential hopefuls: Bongbong Marcos, who is leading the Pulse Asia survey.

Atienza called on all Marcos supporters: “Kaya kayong mga BBM sumapi na kayo sa kilusan, BBM: Buong Bansa Manny."

The other presidential bets kicked off their campaigns in various areas around the country: Marcos Jr. in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Robredo in the family bailiwick of Naga City, Lacson in home province Cavite, and Moreno in the historic Kartilya ng Katipunan at the heart of Manila.

