Manny Pacquiao to Mark Magsayo: ‘Welcome to the club’

MARK Magsayo has been crowned as the new featherweight champion — and Twitter has been quick to give their congratulations… and hot takes.

The two foes went the distance in Atlantic City, with opponent and defending champ Gary Russell Jr. working with an injured shoulder to head to the scorecards, where Magsayo won by majority decision.

Before his defeat at the hands of “Magnifico”, Russell was the longest-reigning boxing champion. He’s held the featherweight belt since 2015.

Among the first to congratulate Magsayo was legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao, who retired last year to focus on his presidential ambitions. Pacquiao’s company MP Promotions has been managing the newly minted champion’s career since March 2020.

Magsayo is the first Pinoy to officially hold the featherweight title since Luisito Espinosa in 1995.

As of posting, “Magsayo” is trending in the Philippine charts.

