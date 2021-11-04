Pacquiao: Jinkee will not be like Imelda Marcos as a first lady

(REPORTR) Sen. Manny Pacquiao assured the public on Thursday that his wife Jinkee would not live lavishly like former First Lady Imelda Marcos if he gets elected as president in 2022.

Pacquiao said his wife, like himself, is focused on charity work. On Instagram where she has 2.4 million followers, Mrs. Manny Pacquiao is known for posting designer bags and dresses.

"Tinitiyak ko yan. Kilala ko yung asawa ko, hindi siya ganun," Pacquiao told businessmen when asked if his wife would indulge in luxuries like Mrs. Marcos if she becomes first lady.

Jinkee went viral for lavish ringside outfit

"Ang gusto ng asawa ko, magserbisyo, tumulong sa mga kababaihan at lalong-lalo na yung mga mahihirap. Gusto niya yung pagbibigay ng scholarship, pagbibigay ng housing sa mga pamilya at yung sustainable livelihood. Gusto niya yung mga charity work," he added.

The widow of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos is known for her extravagant lifestyle as characterized by her collection of shoes, jewelries, and paintings by renowned artists, some of which she showed in the documentary The Kingmaker released last year.

Mrs. Marcos is so synomymous with extravagance that "Imeldific" was coined to refer to opulent living. The family's ill-gotten wealth, which amounts to up to $10 billion, is subject of ongoing recovery efforts of the Presidential Commission on Good Government.

Jinkee served as vice governor of Pacquiao's home province of Sarangani from 2013 to 2016. She retired from politics after only one term to focus on their family and businesses.

She went viral in August for the reported P2-million outfit she wore to her husband's retirement match with Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas.

